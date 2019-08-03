Rafters Hold Off Jackrabbits for Game One Victory

The first-place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (19-10) came from behind and held off a late rally to defeat the Kokomo Jackrabbits (10-20) 6-5 on Saturday night.

Facing a 2-0 deficit, Davion Downey crushed a bases-loaded full-count pitch to right field for a grand slam to put the Rafters up 4-2. Peter Matt scored on a wild pitch in the fourth and Richie Schiekofer posted an RBI single in the fifth to give the Rafters a 6-2 cushion heading to the eighth.

Kokomo posted three runs in the eighth inning until Brayden Bonner entered the game with the bases loaded and shut the door. Bonner pitched a clean ninth inning to earn his ninth save of the season.

Nathan Hemmerling struck out five in six innings of work as the starter for Rapids to earn the win. Wisconsin Rapids still sits in first place in the Great Lakes West Division with seven games remaining in the regular season.