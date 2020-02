According to multiple reports, Kobe King is planning to transfer to Nebraska.

King was averaging 10 points per game through Jan. 24 when he announced he was transferring.

The redshirt sophomore was the second best scorer on the Badgers through 20 games.

Over his three seasons in Madison, King averaged 6.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists a game.

King will join Fred Hoiberg who took over the Nebraska head coaching job this season.