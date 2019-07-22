REPORT: Savage placed on non-football illness list

One of the Green Bay Packers' two first round picks has been placed on the non-football illness list ahead of Thursday training camp practice.

Safety Darnell Savage has been placed on the list due to getting his wisdom teeth removed, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Savage is eligible to be activated at any point.

Packers rookies reported to camp on Monday. Veterans will report on Wednesday with practices starting on Thursday at 10:15 A.M. at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay.