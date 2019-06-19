REPORT: Middleton declines $13-million player option

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Bucks' guard Khris Middleton is going to decline his $13-million player option and become a free agent.

Wojnarowski is also reporting that Middleton is searching for a five-year max deal with the Bucks or a four-year max deal with any other team.

Middleton and the Bucks are planning on working toward a max deal.

Middleton averaged 18.3 points, six rebounds and four assists last season while making his first career all-star appearance.

He's a career 39-percent 3-point shooter.