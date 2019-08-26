REPORT: Burks avoids surgery, could return soon

The Packers have received some good news according to NFL Network. Linebacker Oren Burks' injury will not require surgery, per Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport tweeted, "After extensive study and opinions from specialists, the #Packers have a final answer on starting LB Oren Burks’ pec injury: He’ll be back this season and will not require surgery, sources say. He may not even need to go on IR. Absence should be short term."

Burks injured his pectoral muscle in the Packers first preseason game against the Houston Texans. Reports initially feared Burks had suffered a torn pectoral muscle however the NFL Network report has him returning soon.

Burks' return comes at a good time after his replacement, undrafted rookie Curtis Bolton suffered an injury against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday. The Packers are still gathering information on Bolton's knee injury.

Burks, a third round pick in 2018, played in 14 games last season and had 24 tackles. Burks is set to play a larger role in his second year in the NFL.