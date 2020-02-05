Pointers women's basketball unable to overcome UW-Whitewater's fast start

The UW-Stevens Point women's basketball team (9-11, 4-5) got off to a slow start and were not able to recover in a 59-41 defeat to visiting No. 6 UW-Whitewater (18-2, 8-1).

Kellan Schmidt (Edgerton, Wis./Edgerton) led the Pointers with 10 points and tied for the team-high with four rebounds. Amber Baehman (Plainfield, Wis./Tri-County) added nine points and also had four boards.

Baehman got UWSP on the board with 3:36 left in the first quarter, the only points as UWSP trailed 14-2 after one. Schmidt made UWSP's lone field goal of the second quarter as the Pointers fell behind 22-4. Neither team made a field goal the final six minutes of the half, but the Pointers were able to make free throws to cut the deficit to 22-12 at the half.

Bailee Collins (Milton, Wis./Milton) got UWSP on the board to begin the third quarter. By the time Baehman scored UWSP's next points, UWW had the lead back to 18 at 32-14. The Pointers started to get shots to go in late in the quarter as a Baehman three got UWSP within 11.

Carly Cerrato (De Pere, Wis./De Pere) scored four points in the fourth quarter and a late three by Schmidt was too little, too late.

The Pointers host UW-Eau Claire on Saturday (Feb. 8) in the annual Play4Kay Game. The 3:00 p.m. tip-off in Berg Gym will also be Senior Day for the Pointers.