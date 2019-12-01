Pointers upend Christopher Newport behind game-high from Bublitz

The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball (5-0) knocked off No. 11 Christopher Newport (6-2) behind a game-high 25 points from senior Ethan Bublitz (Jackson, Wis./Kettle Moraine Lutheran).

Bublitz went 4-for-4 from the free throw line to complete a perfect weekend from the charity stripe (22-22) in Virginia. He also hit three of UWSP's four three-pointers in the game.

Fellow senior Brandon Spray (Prairie Du Sac, Wis./Sauk Prairie) had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. His 10 boards were a career high and it was Spray's first double-double as a Pointer.

The Pointers bolted out to a 12-0 lead seven minutes in with Bublitz pouring in six. UWSP held an 18-5 lead midway through the half as Spray scored his second bucket.

Aaron Knez (Chippewa Falls, Wis./Chippewa Falls) hit a jumper as the only points in a 12-2 run by the Captains to get back into the game. A late three-pointer at the buzzer by CNU made it a 26-22 game with UWSP in front at the half.

Bublitz drained a pair of threes early in the second half as UWSP built the lead back to double digits six minutes in. With just under eight minutes remaining, Spray buried a three to give UWSP a 50-42 lead. Another make from behind the arc by Bublitz put UWSP up nine with 3:48 to play.

CNU scored eight straight to make it a 57-56 advantage for the Pointers with 1:18 to go. Bublitz hit all four free throws down the stretch as UWSP held off the Captains for the win.

The Pointers host Hope College on Saturday (Dec. 7) at 3:00 p.m., the first of three home games in December.