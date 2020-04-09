Pointers unveil 2020 football schedule

The UW-Stevens Point football schedule for the 2020 season has been finalized with the Pointers set to play five games at Goerke Park this fall.

The Pointers begin the 126th season in program history on the road on Sept. 5 against Coe College in Iowa. UWSP is 2-0 all-time against the Kohawks with wins in 2014 and 2015.

UWSP opens the home slate against Simpson College on Sept. 12. The meeting will be the first between the football programs and the 1:00 p.m. kickoff will be the annual Spud Bowl.

Non-conference play wraps up at home versus another first-time opponent in Mayville State. The matchup occurs on Sept. 19 for the annual Pink Game with a 6:00 p.m. start time.

Following a bye week, the Pointers hit the road for consecutive conference tilts at UW-La Crosse and UW-Eau Claire. UWSP has won seven straight against the Blugolds and the last four meetings in Eau Claire.

On Oct. 17, UWSP will host UW-Platteville on Homecoming Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. The Pointers remain at home the following week for a contest against UW-Stout on Oct. 24 at 1:00 p.m.

The Pointers close out the road slate with back-to-back games at UW-River Falls (Oct. 31) and UW-Whitewater (Nov. 7). UWSP will conclude the regular season at home on Nov. 14 with a 1:00 p.m. start against UW-Oshkosh for Senior Day.

UWSP returns five all-conference selections from last season, including Donovan Lucas (Milwaukee, Wis./Brown Deer), who was a first-team pick on defense and special teams. Lucas was one of just 10 players in the nation, and the only WIAC player, with two kickoff return touchdowns.

FULL SCHEDULE

Sept. 5 @Coe College 1 p.m.

Sept. 12 vs. Simpson College (Spud Bowl) 1 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. Mayville State (Pink Game) 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ La Crosse 1 p.m.

Oct. 10 @ Eau Claire 1 p.m.

Oct. 17 vs. Platteville (Homecoming) 2 p.m.

Oct. 24 vs. Stout 1 p.m.

Oct. 31 @ River Falls 1 p.m.

Nov. 7 @ Whitewater 1 p.m.

Nov. 14 vs. Oshkosh 1 p.m.