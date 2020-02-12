Pointers put up strong defensive effort in home loss to UW-Oshkosh

The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team's defense held visiting UW-Oshkosh (14-8, 8-3) to it second-lowest point total of the season and 17 points lower than their average, but the offense couldn't keep pace in a 66-59 loss.

The Pointers (14-8. 6-5) were led by Ethan Bublitz (Jackson, Wis./Kettle Moraine Lutheran), who scored 14 points. Brandon Spray (Prairie Du Sac, Wis./Sauk Prairie) and Garrett Nelson (Beaver Dam, Wis./Beaver Dam) were also in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Blake Ehrke (Deerfield, Wis./Deerfield) grabbed a team-best nine rebounds.

Bublitz scored UWSP's first four points for the only lead of the game at 4-3. The Titans then rattled off seven-straight as UWSP played catch-up the remainder of the half. After a three by Matt Koerner (West Bend, Wis./West) and an and-one by Nelson got UWSP within 12-10, UWO went on a 10-0 run until Koerner buried another triple.

Ehrke bookended a 6-0 spurt with buckets as UWSP briefly got the deficit back to single digits with five minutes to go until half. Nelson had five and Spray added four as UWSP used an 11-2 run over the final 4:08 to close within 34-30 at the half.

The Pointers came out the locker room with noticeably increased intensity and tied the game three times, including at 40-40 with 12:14 to go. UWO again put up seven-in-a-row to create a bit of separation midway through the second half. Bublitz hit an and-one as did Peter Timmerman (Dubuque, Iowa/Wahlert Catholic) to get UWSP within a possession, but a 12-4 run by the Titans put the game away. Zach Mootz (Merrill, Wis./Merrill) and Spray hit threes down the stretch, but UWSP couldn't make up the gap.

UWSP will host UW-La Crosse on Saturday (Feb. 15) at 3:00 p.m. It is Youth Honor America Day where youth age 13 and under get in free with a paid adult.