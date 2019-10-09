Pointers football eyeing 2-0 in conference play against Oshkosh

“It’s about how you bounce back and face adversity,” said UWSP Linebacker Kameron Kryzanski.

Bouncing back is something that the Pointers know how to do. Even in last Saturday’s win, the purple and gold gave up a touchdown early but rallied back to a 30-16 win against River Falls.

"We always talk about not picking fruit when we get too high and not staying too low. Just doing our job and going about it in the Pointer mentality way," Kryzanski added.

The Pointer mentality is something that starts from the top. But as their mascot might suggest, it's no surprise that everyone looks to the top dog to lead them in the right direction.

"I came here to have a league championship program and you don't accomplish those types of goals if you don’t take care of what's happening over the next two hours and that is practice," UWSP head coach Greg Breitbach explained.

The challenger this week is the Oshkosh Titans, who still has last year in their memory.

"Especially Oshkosh we know that it's going to be a physical game. Coming off of last year they'll want to get some revenge on us. Every conference game you can't overlook anybody," Kryzanski said.

"Oshkosh is always a physical team But every WIAC team is a physical team I don't think it's a whole lot different in our mindset," Quarterback Matt Urmanski added.

The team feels that they have prepared well during the week and they’re excited to see what they can do come game time.

"Stop the run and keep the quarterback in the pocket. I think we've done a great job so far with the preparation, I'm excited to see what we can put on the field Saturday," Kryzanski explained.

