Pointers Jump Out Early, Fall in OT in Season Opener

The No. 1 UW-Stevens Point men's hockey team (0-1-0) jumped ahead in the home opener, but ultimately fell to visiting No. 4 St. Norbert (1-0-0) in overtime, 3-2.

Both teams skated through a scoreless first period with UWSP out-shooting the Green Knights by a narrow 11-10 margin.

In the second period, the Pointers broke through as Austin Kelly (Toledo, Ohio/) found the back of the net at 9:07 on an assist from Colin Raver (Bartlett, Ill./). Later in the period, a turnover deep was quickly converted into a shorthanded goal by Luke McElhenie (Sauk City, Wis./) for a 2-0 lead. Ryan MacKellar (Indianapolis, Ind./) picked up a helper on the goal.

In the final minute of the second, SNC scored to make it a one-goal game heading to the third. The Pointers put on a bunch of early pressure I the third, but the Green Knights countered for the tying goal just over halfway through.

Knotted at 2-2, the teams went to overtime where the Green Knights completed the comeback to spoil UWSP's home opener.

Eli Billing (Windsor, Ont./) made 22 saves for the Pointers, but suffered his first loss at UWSP. SNC goaltender Ryan Bontorin stopped 28 UWSP shots.

The Pointers and Green Knights complete the home-and-home series on Saturday (Nov. 2) with a 7:00 p.m. faceoff in De Pere.