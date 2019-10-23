Packers will need a team effort going forward

Multiple Packers players are working their way back from injury. Darnell Savage was a full participant today after dealing with an ankle injury. Davante Adams took part in stretching, but he was listed as a non-participant.

"I want him to comeback when he feels healthy. He's gonna push himself though, and he has an extremely high pain tolerance. I wouldn't ever rule him out because. Excited to get him back, but I want him to be healthy first and foremost. That's a tough injury to deal with. We've seen other top receivers who have had similar injuries and it nags with them most of the season,and I'd love to see him as healthy as possible before he comes back," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

The Packers have the benefit of being patient with Adams. Green Bay is 3-0 since he went down against the Eagles. The rest of the receiving room has stepped up in a big way.

"Not having him out there has given guys like Allen and Jake opportunities and very proud of both those guys. They've been locked in and making important plays for us," Rodgers added.

Another target that took advantage of the multiple opportunities is Jimmy Graham. Graham had arguably his best game last week. He tallied four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

"You know, we're 6-1. I don't know about, I don't really check stats and media and all that good stuff. I know we're 6-1. I just hope we keep doing what we're doing. I think we've found a lot of different ways to win. That's what's special about this team. We're just getting better and better each and every week. Hopefully when my number is called it doesn't matter what it is run blocking, pass blocking, it doesn't matter what it is, I can do it to the best of my ability," Graham explained.

