Packers still unsure on whether Rodgers should play in the preseason

Packers’ fans can officially take a deep breath. After being scratched from last week's game against the ravens and missing practice yesterday, Aaron Rodgers was a full participant in practice number 16 today.

"I thought about practicing yesterday, but I thought today was kind of a better option for me,” said Rodgers. “Felt pretty good out there."

"You could definitely feel his energy, and I know he was excited to be back out there,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “It was evident."

Now as for whether QB1 will make his preseason debut against the Raiders, no one is ready to commit to that.

"That just depends on Matt and what he wants to do with us," said Rodgers

LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst aren't worried about Rodgers not playing in the preseason, but they do have slightly differing opinions on it.

"I certainly would like to see him get some of that rust off of him before he gets into the Chicago game, but you know, he's done it for a long time at a high level, so my level of concern wouldn't be high,” said Gutekunst

"I don't think it's going to make or break us one way or the other,” said LaFleur. “Again, I got so much confidence in him, and I know our guys do as well. I think we've gotten in a lot of good work, so I’m not overly concerned either way, whether he plays or not."

For his part, Rodgers says practice is far more valuable to him compared to the vanilla looks he'd see from most opposing defenses during the preseason

"The practices are so much more important than the preseason,” said Rodgers. “The looks that we see on a day like today are invaluable reps. It's an attacking defense. It's different fronts. It's different pressures."

The consensus from the Packers’ locker room is whether Rodgers plays in the preseason or not, it won't have an effect on the offense opening night in Chicago.