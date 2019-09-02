Packers sign linebacker BJ Goodson to help depth according to reports

The Packers are already making moves before Thursday's game against the Bears. According to reports, Green Bay has traded for BJ Goodson from the Giants and released James Crawford as a corresponding move.

Inside linebacker is the thinnest position heading into the Packers opener. Goodson will not arrive in Green Bay until Tuesday, meaning he will only get one day of practice before the game starts. Head coach Matt LaFleur understands that this could mean the Packers are short at inside linebacker.

"We got to have a plan for that. If there is two guys out there, then we gotta have a plan for God forbid something were to happen. We're preparing for all scenarios," Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said.

Oren Burks is still out with a pectoral injury. Ty Summers will more than likely be sliding in as a starter next to Blake Martinez once Thursday arrives.

"I have already had the opportunity to play in four different games. I know that's preseason, but I got to experience it a little bit. They say not to overthink it. Should go out there and treat it like it's practice, when we go through the stuff during the week we're gonna see. Basically, not overthinking it. Go out there and reacting to what you've already learned and play football," Ty Summer added.