Packers report to first day of training camp

It’s a changing of the guard in Green Bay. Not only is it Matt LaFleur’s first training camp with the Packers, but the defensive line is also going through some adjustments.

Mike Daniels was one of the best known Packers on the defensive side of the ball, yesterday his era in Green Bay came to an end.

“He sounded like he was fine. I didn’t really talk to him about what happened and how it happened. I just wanted to show him I respect him and I appreciate him. He sounded good. He said it feels good hearing that from you, and just good luck,” defensive lineman Kenny Clark said.

The end of Mike Daniels opens the door for players like Tyler Lancaster. The 24-year-old finished with 16 tackles in the final three games of the season. Even though Lancaster might see more action this season, competition is still high between the teammates.

“Oh it’s incredibly important, I mean competition is what makes everything better. If you can sit back and know you have your spot you’re not going to strive to get any better. I know you might say you’re going to try to get better, but without that competition you’re not actually going to get there,” Lancaster explained.

Lancaster isn’t the only man whose role will increase on the defensive line. Dean Lowry received a 3-year extension worth nearly $7-million a year.

“It feels great to be viewed as one of the core players of the packers. To play for the team that drafted you, and obviously there’s a lot of momentum in this locker room right now with the talent that we added throughout the draft and free agency. So to be one of the guys that they see as one of the future parts of this team is really exciting and I’m just grateful,” Lowry added.

Matt LaFleur is emphasizing the fact that competition will be a tool during camp. The better the players play, the more reps they’ll see he says.

