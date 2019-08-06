Packers waive Tackle Jason Spriggs, claim running back Keith Ford off waives

The Green Bay Packers have waived second-round pick tackle Jason Spriggs with an injury designation on Tuesday. The move gave the Packers roster space to claim running back Keith Ford off of waivers.

Spriggs was the 48th pick in the 2016 draft. He played in 36 games with the Packers, making nine starts over that time. He has been sitting out of training camp in 2019 due to a trapezius injury.

Keith Ford was undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2018. He played in two games with the Buffalo Bills last season. He was signed by the Colts in July then was released by the team on Monday.