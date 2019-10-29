Packers release TE Evan Baylis and WR Darrius Shepherd

The Packers did not make any trades before the trade deadline Tuesday afternoon, but they did make some roster moves.

Green Bay released wide receiver Darrius Shepherd. The undrafted free agent took over returning kicks and punts in Week 6 against the Lions. Shepherd fumbled his only punt return that day. He also dropped a pass in the game against Detroit and it landed right in the defensive back's hands for an interception.

The Packers also released tight end Evan Baylis. Bayllis only played in 12 snaps this season and was never targeted.

Green Bay filled on of their two roster openings with cornerback Tremon Smith off the practice squad. It's assumed that he will return kicks since he was challenged with that job in Weeks 4 and 5.

The Packers have yet to fill the second roster opening.