Packers preparing for family night

It's a 19 year tradition where Packers fans pack Lambeau Field to see their favorite team practice in preparation for green bay's first preseason game.

"I'm just excited for that opportunity,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “I'm excited, like I said before, to see how some of our young guys respond to that environment. The intensity level I'm sure is going to get ramped up a little bit. It'll be a good dress rehearsal for what's coming a week from today."

More than 60,000 fans come to watch the green and gold. A moment that prepares the rookies for what's ahead.

"Tomorrow I'm just looking forward to taking it all in before it happens,” said rookie defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu. “I mean just hearing what the guys say about it, it's going to be like a packed stadium, so that's going to be kind of a first. When I played here against LSU in 2016, it was pretty intense."

Even for veterans like Tramon Williams, it's still a scene that gets his juices flowing.

"Just the fans, (this is) 11 family nights for me,” said Williams. “It's fun, at this point, it's fun. The moment is not too big. I can remember my first family night like yesterday actually. "

Most players rush out to watch the fireworks with their families, but LaFleur’s children don’t feel the same sentiment.

"My boys are just excited that Madden came out the other day,” LaFleur said. “I don't think they're really worried about tomorrow night."

Family night gets underway at 7:30 P.M. tomorrow