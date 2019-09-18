Packers prepare for vaunted pass rush

After dealing with the likes of Khalil Mack, Everson Griffen, and Danielle Hunter in Weeks 1 and 2, the road doesn't get any easier in Week 3 with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.

"Anytime you have guys that can single-handedly wreck a game, you better have a plan for that," said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

"You know, we've faced some tough ones the last few weeks," said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "Obviously the first week with a couple of great ones, last week with a couple of great ones, and this week with a couple of great ones, so the stress is definitely on our tackles every week it seems like."

Miller has more sacks than anyone since entering the league in 2011, and Chubb, a first-round pick in 2018, splashed on the scene his rookie year with 12 of his own. But through two games this season, the duo has none.

"Those are two of the premiere rushers in the National Football League, so I don't really put any stock into them not having any sacks right now," said LaFleur. "They're a hungry football team, and I'm sure the two of them are going to be ready to get after it this weekend."

The Packers have allowed seven sacks through two games, ninth most in the league. Expect David Bakhtiari to be matched up with Chubb and Bryan Bulaga with Miller.

"That speed and power combination is what makes him so good," said Bulaga. "Because if you just try and set for his speed, he'll bull rush you and walk you back to the quarterback, so he's got everything that you'd want from a pass rusher."

One advantage the Packers may have is familiarity with the Broncos defensive playcaller, head coach Vic Fangio, who was the Bears defensive coordinator the previous four seasons. Look for Aaron Rodgers to get the ball out of his hands quickly to keep Miller and Chubb out of the sack column on Sunday.