Packers prepare for Panthers' pass rush

The Packers offensive line will once again have their hands full against a pass rush that leads the league in sacks. Carolina has 34 sacks on the season and it comes from all different directions. The Panthers have seven players with at least three or more sacks.

"There is a lot of different guys they send at you. They are relentless. They are hard charging. They do a great job of getting on the edges, but they're getting off. How aggressive they are. They're really good. Like I said, they send so many different people. It's just a platoon of different guys coming at you on each and every snap. We're gonna have our work cut out for us," said Packers' coach Matt LaFleur.

A good pass rush can lead to turnovers. Carolina is second in the league in picks. Aaron Rodgers is the best at combating this. The veteran has only thrown two interceptions this season.

"When you know the pass rush is getting home, you can play a little more aggressive because you know the ball has to come out at certain times. The other thing is a lot of their coverages, they have a vision to the football. They are playing through the quarterback and reading eyes and reading the top of the drop. When you have a pass rush and have eyes to the quarterback, you're gonna be in position to have your hands on the football a lot more often," Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers added.

Rodgers will need the Packers offensive line to step up. Green Bay gave up 3 sacks and 7 quarterback hits against the Chargers.

"I feel like we're gonna bounce back real good come Sunday. Just like you said, the last game was not our best performance. Just bouncing back Sunday and playing a real good game gonna help us out a lot" explained guard Elgton Jenkins.

Aaron Rodgers added that a lot of last week's struggles stemmed from not bringing the juice. He also said that sometimes all it takes is one big play to get the team amped up. The Packers will try to bring the juice against the Panthers.