Packers prep picks up with O.T.A. #1

The Packers offseason program has kicked up a notch this week with OTA #1. And while Aaron Rodgers does not profess to be an expert at new coach Matt LaFleur's system yet, both the coach and player appear to be on the same page.

“I think what is so cool is that we are in alignment on everything we have talked about,” LaFleur said. “So it's cool to hear him coach up the younger guys too. It's just kind of a back and forth dialogue. It's been a lot of fun.”

“His system, it works,” Rodgers said. “It's worked in L.A., it worked in Washington, it worked in Atlanta, and it's working in San Fran as we saw last year when we played them. It just comes down to matching that up terminology-wise, and trying to figure out what I am doing first so I can start to help the other guys.”

Rodgers is going into his 2nd year with a lot of young receivers, and those receivers got a lot of reps on Tuesday with Davante Adams held out of practice as a precautionary measure.

“I think there is a lot of young talent there,” Rodgers said. “I am excited about that group.”

“We have a really smart group in our room and I think we do a really good job of asking questions and learning what he wants,” said 2nd-year receiver Marques Valdes-Scantling. “And he does a good job of explaining it. So I think it is simple for us to go out and do what he wants us to do.”

“You have to embrace change,” said 2nd-year receiver J’Mon Moore. “If you can't embrace and handle change, you're not going to last anywhere in this league.”

At the safety position, starting in practice Tuesday were the free agent acquisition Adrian Amos and the 1st-round draft pick Darnell Savage, as former 2nd-round draft pick Josh Jones stayed away, according to ESPN he is requesting a trade after the Packers brought in others at his position this offseason.