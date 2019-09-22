Packers offense posts highest score so far in 27-16 win

Three weeks, three wins for the Packers as they defeat the Broncos 27-16. The offense showed marginal improvement for the third week in a row, but there were undoubtedly still sluggish moments throughout the contest.

"This is how you want to start hot like this. We've had some good starts these past couple of games, get us out to a comfortable lead. We've just got to stop the lulls, and lock in and continue to make sure that we can continue to put our foot on their throat. That's what separates, I look up and I see the Patriots 30-0 week after week, and I want to get back to doing stuff like that," Packers receiver Davante Adams said.

The offense hit the ground running on the first drive again. This time it wasn't Matt LaFleur's new scheme, it was Aaron Rodgers pulling one of his oldest tricks, drawing the defense offside, and with the free play, bombing it out to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 40 yard touchdown.

"It wasn't the play call, but we were going on two. That's just our rules, if you get a guy to jump offsides, everybody go deep and find a spot," Valdes-Scantling added.

The team hit their high water mark for points on the season with 27, although they have two defensive takeaways that set them up deep inside Denver territory to thank for that.

"You know obviously there in the second half they gave us some short fields. Which we cashed in on to help put that thing away," Quarterback Aaron Rodgers explained.

The Broncos pass rush, led by Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, didn't sack Rodgers once, as the offensive line put together their best game of the season.

"I have to say this is one of the cleanest games my jersey has ever looked. I took basically one shot, I hit the ground one time, so I'm ecstatic," Rodgers added.

Bright spots for the Packers offense also included averaging more than six yards a play, and scoring in all four quarters after being shutout in the second half last week.

The Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night at home in Lambeau.