Packers need to bolster defense for Cowboys run game

The Eagles exploited the Packers biggest defensive weakness. Philadelphia erupted for 176 rushing yards. The Eagles are the 13th ranked rushing offense. Now, the Packers face the 5th best rushing team in the NFL.

"They're an explosive offense. I think they've been doing great things running the ball and passing the ball. They really have great players all across the board. Obviously, 'Zeke' is an amazing back. There new rookie is an amazing back as well. They can do a lot of things in the passing game as well, so it's just on us mentally to be in the right spots," Linebacker Blake Martinez said.

The Cowboys are led by Ezekiel Elliot. The all-pro back has already accumulated 324 yards and three touchdowns.

"You know, he's shifty. When he gets to open field, when he gets that full head of steam, it's hard to stop him. We just have to be great in our run fits. Secondary support. We just have to be great all-around," Safety Adrian Amos added.

Stopping 'Zeke' is easier said than done. The Packers are going to do everything possible to bring him down.

"You know, just wrap up. Wrap up. Run your feet when you check him. That's it. That's all you can really do. When you get ahold of him, run your feet and gang tackle him," Defensive Lineman Kenny Clark explained.

The Packers defense is giving up 142 rushing yards a game. That's the 7th most in the NFL. The Green Bay interior linemen are going to have to step up in order for the Packers defense to be successful.