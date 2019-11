In their biggest game of the season, the Packers suffered an ugly loss to the San Francisco 49ers 37-8. The loss drops Green Bay to 8-3 on the season, a game behind the second seed in the NFC, the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers trailed 23-0 at halftime before finally scoring late in the third quarter courtesy of Davante Adams' first touchdown of the season.

Green Bay continues a road swing next week against the New York Giants.