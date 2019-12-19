Packers look to Aaron Jones against Vikings

Aaron Jones has exploded on the scene this season. Coming into the year, Matt LaFleur talked about getting Aaron Jones the ball, and LaFleur is a man of his word.

"We're putting guys in situations to have opportunities and based on the result or the performance or the efficiency different guys get different opportunities week-to-week. That's kind of been as you guys pandered about at the beginning of what the identity of the team is every week. Now, I think we've all settled on that it's Aaron Jones and Davante Adams I guess. It has been different people every week," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

Last time the Packers and Vikings played, Jones darted for 116 yards rushing and a touchdown. 14 weeks later, he's feeling even better against a stout defense.

"I had a lot more time in the system. We're more comfortable with what we're doing. Just a cohesiveness, chemistry, everything. We're a band of brothers. We've just had time to grow together. That was early in the season to now," Packers running back Aaron Jones added.

Jones has the second most touchdowns in the NFL with 17, but this week is not going to be easy. The Vikings have given up the six least points per game in the league.

"Just how they fly around. You don't see them out of place on defense. Going after the ball. They take the ball away at a high rate. It's something that definitely sticks out on film," Jones explained.

Jones may have the numbers, but he doesn't feel like there is any drop off when he is off the field.

"Jamaal is just as productive as I am when he gets the ball in his hands. Whoever's number is called. We'll both be ready to make plays and help our team win," Jones said.

Jamaal Williams added that there is a chance that both of them will be in the back field together against the Vikings. Opening up even more threats for the offense.