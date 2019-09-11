Packers look for first Vikings win since 2016

The bragging period is over after the Packers beat the Bears nearly a week ago. But the Green and Gold are looking to face a new divisional opponent this week, the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears' defense shut down the Packers for a measly 10 points. The Packers offense has to find a new level in order to top the Vikings on Sunday. Something the Packers haven't done since 2016.

“We would love more points. We'd love to help our defense out a little bit. If you watched kind of the way Minnesota played last week, they got off to a great start, so we have to start faster. Get the crowd involved early," said Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Minnesota forced the Falcons to be one dimensional in Week 1. The Falcons only rushed for 73 yards. The Packers run game will have to improve after only rushing for 47 yards against the Bears.

"We just got to hit them over the head with both. We got to be efficient in the run game, which I think that we got a really good run plan right now. Receivers blocking is critical in this offense as well. We got to make sure we're handling our side of that. Make plays when they come. The way we marry the opportunities that we have when we start getting the run game going. Our play pass, it's going to be tough to guard," Wide receiver Davante Adams added.

The Packers will look to avoid being one dimensional. Otherwise, the Vikings superstar defense will pick them apart. Minnesota has one of the best safeties in the league in Harrison Smith plus a solid corner in Xavier Rhodes. Add in a pass rush of Everson Griffin, Linval Joseph and Danielle Hunter, and the Packers have their hands full.

"You have Pro Bowl caliber players on every level of the defense, and again, great inside linebackers. Two guys off the edge who can rush really well and then a back end that can cover. One of the top safeties in the league in Harrison, and they're a tough team to try and attack," Rodgers explained.

Matt LaFleur added during his press conference that the offense has to get ahead of the sticks meaning the Packers have to avoid 3rd and longs. Do that, and Green Bay could put a stamp on two divisional opponents to start the season.

