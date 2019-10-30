Packers eager for Adams' return

The Packers have been without Davante Adams for four weeks. Green Bay went 4-0 during that time, but the Packers are ready to have their star receiver back because of the special abilities he adds to the offense.

"Well, it's always been get it to the open guy. He's just more open than most people because he's so dynamic at the line of scrimmage. He's got such a great route tree, so we'll continue to do what we do and spread the ball around, but I would expect him to be open more times than not, so he's gonna get his fair share of looks if he's in there," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

But will he actually take the field this week?

"It's been awhile at this point. I feel like it's been forever. I'm feeling a lot better. I'm thinking we're getting to that point of where I can realistically make the call of whether I can, it's day-to-day still, but I'm feeling a lot better though," Davante Adams added.

Missing multiple weeks brings the concern of rust.

"I'm sure it will be. Maybe for a few weeks I'll be thinking about it a little bit, but it's not going to be something changes the way I play," Adams explained.

The Packers couldn't have posted a better record without Adams, but to add a receiver who accumulated 180 yards in Week 4 against the Eagles, Green Bay could reach another level.

"I feel like this team can take off even more cause, obviously, I feel like I can offer a lot to this team when I'm healthy. The fact that I'm gonna be back real soon, (we) can get back to that dangerous spot," Adams said.

Adams also added that his toe is still sore, but he can get out of his stance just as well as when he was healthy.