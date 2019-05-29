Packers defense comfortable under Pettine as OTAs roll on

The old adage is defense wins championships. The Packers’ defense was much improved in 2018, so how much more can it develop in year two under Mike Pettine?

"I’m excited to see where the defense goes, I think those guys are,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “There is no doubt about it, they're more comfortable in year two of Pet's system, and I think you see it every day…I can definitely see the defense improving."

LaFleur isn't the only one drinking the Kool-Aid that the Packers defense is going to be better. Dean Lowry is happy to have another year understanding Pettine's 3-4 scheme.

"Last year at this time, we were just really trying to get down the basics of the defense,” said Lowry. “Knowing our job, knowing what to do, but this year, we know it inside and out. That allows us to really focus more on the football. The skill side of things and really take it to what we call a graduate level of this defense. That's been huge for us so far, and I think we're really playing fast as a defense."

The Packers spent a lot of money and draft resources on improving the defense. The new guys coming in even see that Pettine has the ability to build a top tier defense.

"He know every individual player's strengths,” said new addition Za’Darius Smith. “I feel like what we were just talking about (in) certain situations, to keep a guy like me inside, probably Rashan (Gary) also. Just to be able to do the little things like that. I feel like he's doing a great job at it. "

Za'Darius smith added that the team is just learning the little things right now, but once training camp is here, that's when things rev up.