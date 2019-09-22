Packers defense claims three takeaways against Broncos

The Packers defense only gave up a combined 19 points in their first two games. Green Bay followed it up once again with another stout performance in its 27-16 win.

"When we come to practice, we go all out. We key in on our assignments, and we do the little things right. I feel like this week we had a situation where we had to go back-to-back games, so we felt like if we could win this game and go 3-0 into Thursday Night's game, we'll have a lot of advantage, and a lot of momentum," Packers Linebacker Za'Darius Smith said.

The Packers had 15 takeaways in 16 games last season. This year, Green Bay has eight through 3 games.

"I'm sure it's tacked about all around the league. (There are) statistics that show you win the turnover battle, you win games. It's definitely a thing you want to focus on going into the game. The more opportunities you can give the offense, it's always good," Cornerback Darnell Savage explained.

It was also a day of firsts for the defense. Rashan Gary picked up his first career sack and Darnell Savage snagged his first career interception.

"The guys up front were all in the quarterback's face. I just saw the ball fly up. I happened to be in the right place at the right time. Got my hands in underneath it and just tried to keep it off the ground," Savage added.

"It felt great. It made me hungry though. Yeah, I got one, but we got next week to get it, too," Gary said.

And once you force a turnover, you run down the field and take a group photo.

"They're fun guys. They want to get a picture in. Kind of create momentum for our defense because it's contagious, and I think when one guy makes a play on the ball, it makes other guys want to go for it, too," Defensive Lineman Dean Lowry explained.

"It's, like, in the moment. All of them. We just kind of do whatever. Z had a little swag on one of his sacks today. He acted like he was swimming. That was tight," Savage added.

The Packers defense is still hungry to get better. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark said that the team has to a better job of stopping big plays. That starts on Thursday night against the Eagles.