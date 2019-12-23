Packers top Vikings on MNF 23-10, clinch NFC North

The Packers beat the Vikings 23-10. The win means the Packers clinch the NFC North and at least one home game in the playoffs with plenty still left to be decided.

Green Bay turned the ball over three times in the first half, courtesy of fumbles by Aaron Jones and Davante Adams, plus an interception by Aaron Jones. However, the Pack only trailed 10-9 going into the locker room.

A Kevin King interception of Kirk Cousins in the third quarter set up the Packers to score their first touchdown of the game. Aaron Jones punched in his 18th score of the season to put the Packers up 17-10.

The Vikings were held to just 7 first downs in the game, their lowest since 1971.

Jones added a 56-yard touchdown in the fourth that put Green Bay up 23-10.

The Packers go to Detroit for the regular season finale next Sunday against the Lions.