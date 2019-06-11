Packers Safety Josh Jones Returns for Mandatory Minicamp

Packers mini-camp is rolling, it's also mandatory. Which means after skipping OTAs, safety Josh Jones was present in green bay on Tuesday despite his reported trade request that resulted in his original absence.

"Like I said, OTAs were voluntary,” said Jones “What does the word voluntary mean in the dictionary?”

The 2017 second-round pick was at practice, but didn't participate with what he and the team are calling a minor hamstring injury.

"I’m a part of this team correct,” said Jones “I had my jersey on today at practice. Obviously I’m dealing with a hamstring injury, that's why I wasn't able to practice that's why I wasn't out there. I'm here, at mandatory mini-camp, I’m just not going to practice."

Jones trade request came in the wake of the additions of Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage at the safety spot, however an ESPN report says the packers have no plans to move Jones.

"I think it's more about what our team desire is, and right now we're kind of working through that,” said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. “He's a very talented player, he's shown that on the field at times. So we'll go along and see where it goes.

Despite what looks to be a limited opportunity for playing time, Jones has no shortage of belief in what he brings to the table

"I mean I’m a fantastic player that can do a lot of things to help a defense,” said Jones. “You know I’m confident in my abilities in what I can do despite what any of you guys may say, or what anybody may say."

Jones said he didn't think about the impact on his future in Green Bay when the packers drafted Darnell Savage. But he was also non-committal about wanting to be a packer long-term, saying those discussions are between his agent and GM Brian Gutekunst.