Packers comeback to beat Lions 23-20, clinch first-round bye

The Packers defeated the Detroit Lions, 23-20, on a Mason Crosby game-winning field goal. The win locks up a bye week for Green Bay.

Green Bay trailed 17-3 at halftime after arguably their worst half of football the entire season. Lions quarterback David Blough caught a touchdown pass from Danny Amendola, and running back Kerryon Johnson scored for the Lions.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and then hit Allen Lazard for a 28-yard score with just over five minutes left in the game.

The Packers can clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Seattle Seahawks tonight.