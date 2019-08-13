Packers Coach Matt LaFleur looking to change McCarthy era mentality

Vince Lombardi said that perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence. Head coach Matt LaFleur is living by those words.

“I still want more energy. I still want more juice, and I was getting on our coaches cause I really think it starts with us as a coaching staff. We gotta bring it everyday if we expect the same out of our players," LaFleur said.

It’s a change of pace from the Mike McCarthy era. The practices are shorter, and the offense and defense are doing everything they can to take down one-another.

“We were getting after them pretty good today. They may have won the two minute, but I think we kind of won the day. They wanted to bounce around about something. We were kind of bouncing around about the two minute drill, but it’s been fun. The competition has been great. Practices, as I’m sure you guys have been timing them, they’re shorter than maybe some we’ve done in the past, but they’re pretty competitive. It’s pretty up-tempo," Quarter Back Aaron Rodgers explained.

The idea is to get the team prepared for gameday. While it may be preseason, the Packers want to prove to their coach they are willing to chase perfection.

“We’re hoping to run a clean operation. Obviously, do all the things that we’re coached to. Baltimore is known to throw a bunch of stuff at you, especially in the preseason. It’ll be a great test for us. It’ll be a great opportunity for us to run our operation. Everything we’re coached to against some looks that are unconventional,” Packers center Corey Linsley added.

