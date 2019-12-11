Packers Amos prepares for reunion with former team

The 200th matchup between the Packers and Bears is important to every player and fan, but for Adrian Amos it's a reunion with his former team.

"It's exciting because it's December football. That's where you want to make your stamp. That's what everybody remember," Adrian Amos said.

Amos was drafted by Chicago in 2015. He played four seasons with the Bears before signing a 4-year, $37-million deal with the Packers this offseason. Amos has been a staple in the Packers defense playing in more than 99 percent of the snaps this season.

"I just try to hold myself accountable. I just want to be available. I was taught at a young age that the greatest ability is availability. Just being out there and giving myself the opportunity to make plays. You want to be a guy that people can trust and rely on," Amos added.

Amos switched at the right time. The Packers are thriving while the Bears have stumbled this season, but Amos still understands the big picture.

"I just really focus on this team and the opportunity we have playing these last three games. I don't look at it as this big rivalry. This is just the next game on the schedule for me," Amos explained.

The change of fortune all started in Week 1 when Amos reeled in an interception to all but seal the victory for the Packers. From there, the rest of the team has taken notice how important Amos is to Green Bay.

"You know, taking that big brother role to me. Half the time, I don't even have to say anything or ask him anything. I can just kind of watch him and take notes off of that. Just being observant. He's meant a lot to me. His locker is right next to me, so I can ask him questions whenever I need to. Watch film with him. His house is always open to me," Packers safety Darnell Savage said.