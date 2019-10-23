Packers' Adams could play this Sunday

The Green Bay Packers played arguably their best offensive game against the Raiders on Sunday and could still be adding another weapon this week.

Wide receiver Davante Adams participated in stretching and warm ups with the team on Wednesday. The practice was the most participation that he has had since his turf toe injury against the Eagles on September 26. When asked about whether or not Adams could suit up for Sunday night against the Chiefs, Coach Matt LaFleur said that decision could be a game-day decision.

"I think that it could go right up to game time to be truthful. I'm not quite sure where we are at with him right now," LaFleur said.

The news is coming at a perfect time. Kansas City Quarterback Patrick Mahomes practiced on Wednesday after leaving Thursday's game against Broncos due to his own foot injury.