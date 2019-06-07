Pacelli, Thorp fall in state semifinal matchups

Pacelli and Thorp both saw their seasons come to an end, following losses in their D4 state semifinal matchups.

Pacelli got off to a late start, with first pitch come nearly and hour and a half a later than the projected 9 pm start Friday.

The wait wasn't worth it for the Cardinals, as they fell to Mishicot 5-1.

But the players were able to put things in perspective following the game.

"All the senior class is really grateful we got here three years of our high school careers," Senior Karah Kluck said. "That's not very common. We're all really grateful for that. We're happy to set the example for the younger kids as they come up, and we're excited to see what they do. We have a lot of talent."

Thorp saw a 5th inning full of hope, followed by a 6th inning filed with trouble. The Cardinals took a a 3-2 lead into the 5th only to see Horicon score 5 runs in the 6th to end their season 7-3.

"We knew what type of team Horicon was," Thorp head coach Kurt Rhyner said. "We wanted to prepare well. We wanted to enjoy the moment. We wanted to give ourselves a chance like you said, and I think that's what we did, you know, but I'm so proud of the girls. It's one of these deals where you just don't know what to say, and then you're losing your five seniors. You're just super proud of them. You hope that they understand that."