Northland Pines takes home second place at state after falling to St. Mary's Springs

Northland Pines hockey comes up just short of their goal. The Eagles fall in the state title game 5-1.

Northland Pines takes second at the 2020 WIAA State Hockey Tournament.

“Yeah I think early we got a bunch of power plays that calmed us down, and once we started having to kill we got tired, and once you get tired you start reaching for pucks and stopping your feet from moving," said Northland Pines head coach David Cox. "That’s when they really jumped on us and got us flat footed a couple of times. But you know the five-on-three, we gave up two five-on-three goals to go down two-zip, and that’s just discipline problems from us internally. You know we have a lot of character on this group, and they pulled it together. But again you have to take your hats off to Springs, they’re a heck of a hockey team.”

“We’re a family, we have memories that will last forever," said Northland Pines senior forward Harmon Marien. "We’ll always stick together and we’ll always have each other. But just thankful for everyone in there and the coaches obviously and everything they’ve given me and everyone else the last four years.”

