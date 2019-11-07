Northland Pines falls in the WIAA State Soccer Semifinals

Northland Pines' season came to an end after falling 5-1 to Sturgeon Bay in the WIAA State Soccer Semifinals.

The Eagles jumped ahead early when Brady Snedden played a ball across. The ball deflected off a Clippers' defender to give Northland Pines a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute.

The Sturgeon Bay attack would take over from there. Adison Benzinger slotted home a 34-yard free kick that took a wicked bounce to tie the game at one.

About seven minutes later, Carson Dvorak skipped a shot across the turf. The ball bounced its way into the twine to give Sturgeon Bay a 2-1 advantage.

D.J. Lenius would give the Clippers some insurance in the 42nd minute when he cleaned up a cross for the 3-1 lead.

Spencer Hubbard would put the game away. He poked in a goal in the 59th minute and then added another in the 86th minute.

Northland Pines finishes its season with a 15-4-4 record.