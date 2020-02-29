Northland Pines boys hockey advances to state tournament

Northland Pines boys hockey is state tournament bound for the first time since 1996 with a 4-3 victory over Mosinee.

Northland Pines celebrates after beating Mosinee 4-3 in Mosinee, Wisconsin, on February 29, 2020.

Tied 1-1 after two periods, Mosinee scored two quick goals in the third period to give themselves a 3-1 lead.

However, a five minute major penalty on Mosinee allowed the Eagles to capitalize. Northland Pines scored two goals on the power play, and added the game-winner in the final minutes.

The Eagles will play in the state semi-final game on Thursday, seeding and opponents are still to be determined.