Newman homers, Pirates rally late to beat Brewers 3-2

Kevin Newman homered and extended his hitting streak to 18 games, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied with two late runs to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series.

The Pirates tied it in the eighth when Bryan Reynolds led off with a walk off reliever Junior Guerra and later scored on a fielder's choice. In the ninth, Elias Diaz drew a one-out walk off Jeremy Jeffress (1-2) and moved to third on Jose Osuna's single. Diaz scored when the Brewers failed to turn a double play on a comebacker to Jeffress.

Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vazquez (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings to get the win.

The Pirates, who had scored 10 runs in back-to-back games and three of their last four, generated little offense against Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin, who gave up six hits and one run in five innings in his longest outing since May 25. Chacin hasn't won since April 30.

Chris Archer's wild pitch allowed Yasmani Grandal to score from third with the game's first run. Eric Thames doubled to drive in another to give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead after one inning.

Newman hit a solo homer in the third, his fifth of the season, off Chacin to extend the longest active hitting streak in the majors.

Archer was pulled after four innings as a precaution after experiencing left hip discomfort. He gave up three hits and two runs while striking out six and walking two.