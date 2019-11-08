Newman battled but came up short in the WIAA State Volleyball Semifinals

It was a match that showed the resilience that the Newman Catholic Cardinals had all season. Newman would fall behind early in the first two sets but battle back. Ultimately, the Cardinals season came to an end against Clear Lake 3-0.

The Warriors would pull away in the first set, but the Cardinals fought their way back to 22-21. Clear Lake would take the next three points to win the first set 25-21.

The second set was a mirror image of the first. Once again, Newman would get it within striking distance at 22-20, but Clear Lake proved to be too much with the 25-20 victory.

The third set was all Clear Lake. The Warriors proved why they have only lost four sets all season. They took the set 25-20 for the clean sweep.

This was Newman's ninth straight state tournament appearance. A feat the team will look back on with pride.

"We talked about being proud," said Newman head coach Betty Lange. "You know, not showing that you're defeated because not many people get to do what we've gotten to do. Our seniors some of them four times. You have to be proud. You have to hang your head high. We talked about that. Walk with pride. That's kind of what I tried to tell them."

"I think it really shows throughout this whole season that you can work hard in the gym everyday, and I think that's what we do," said Newman senior outside hitter Lauren Shields. "That came naturally like the skill part of it. I'm just so proud of everyone for just having such a great mental tenacity. Just giving it all every game. I think it just shows our success this year and just how close we are as a team, how much we really believed in each other. I'm just really proud of everyone."

Shields led the Cardinals with eight kills. Linnea Svennes tallied seven kills.

Newman finishes the season with a 22-18 record.