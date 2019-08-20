Newman quarterback has championship hopes in senior season

After putting up very impressive numbers, Newman quarterback Ben Bates caught the attention of local high schools.

"He can do it all. He can throw the deep ball, he can throw the touch ball, he can throw the out, he can throw the curl, he can run the ball, he's got the whole package," Newman Head Coach Paul Michlig said.

Last season Ben threw 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions, which is hard to do at any level of the sport.

"To throw 40 touchdowns and only have four interceptions is incredibly hard to do. I don't care if you're throwing against air," Michlig added.

But all the credit that Ben gets from the coaches, he gives right back.

"They make it flow so easily. It's really a joy to play for them. That's what definitely made last season so successful is their brilliant coaching," Newman quarterback Ben Bates explained.

As if his talents on the football field weren’t enough, Ben also has another area of expertise.

"I mean he can play the cello with the best of them, I'm mean he's one of the best in the state honestly," Michlig said.

"I’ve played since I was probably four. Through the school year sports is a big focus, so it's nice to have a break and do a little music here and there," Bates added.

When Ben has his cello in hand, he’s a first chair talent. But when he has the football, he’s the maestro. This season he’s looking to conduct his team to a championship.

"He knows this is his year and it's his senior year and they want to go out and see what they can do and what they can accomplish," Michlig explained.

"We just worked our butts off in the summer and in practice now, and we just hope it pays off," Bates said.