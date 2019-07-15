Newman Catholic hires Haag as new girls basketball coach

Newman Catholic High School has named Paul Haag as their new varsity girls basketball head coach. Haag, who was a varsity assistant in 2017-18, replaces Jason Vanden Elzen, who stepped away from coaching in May.

"The committee felt that Paul being here a year ago and the familiarity he has with the program gave him a leg up," Newman athletic director Paul Michlig told NewsChannel 7. "We also felt Paul has a history of developing youth programs and that is what we need to continue."

Prior to his time as an assistant with Newman, Haag spent three seasons as the head coach of the Northland Lutheran girls varsity team from 2015-17, compiling a record of 22-48.

The Lady Cardinals have made it to the state tournament in division five each of the last two seasons. The team returns all but one graduating senior from this past year.