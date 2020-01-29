Nelson’s clutch three, career-high lead Pointers past UWRF

Junior Garrett Nelson (Beaver Dam, Wis./Beaver Dam) buried a three-pointer with 34.2 seconds left to give the UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team (13-6, 5-3) a 61-59 win over visiting UW-River Falls (10-9, 3-5) to complete the season sweep of the Falcons.

Nelson poured in a career-best and game-high 24 points on 8-for-15 shooting from the field. Four of his made field goals came from behind the arc.

Senior Blake Ehrke (Deerfield, Wis./Deerfield) added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Fellow senior Ethan Bublitz (Jackson, Wis./Kettle Moraine Lutheran) was also in double-figure scoring with 10 points.

Ehrke poured in five early points as the Pointers took a 7-2 lead. Nelson hit his first triple, but the Falcons kept close at 16-13. Moments later, Peter Timmerman (Dubuque, Iowa/Wahlert Catholic) hit a three as UWSP held a slim lead midway through the first.

Nelson drilled another long-range shot to give the Pointers a 25-17 advantage with 6:29 left in the half. UWSP was only able to muster one more field goal the rest of the period, but led 30-26 at the break.

Nelson snapped a 5-0 spurt by UWRF with another three-pointer as the teams traded leads. Nelson continued to hit shots both from the field and the free throw line, but the Pointers couldn't get a comfortable lead.

UWRF took a four-point lead with 6:14 remaining after an 11-2 run. Aaron Knez (Chippewa Falls, Wis./Chippewa Falls) and Matt Koerner (West Bend, Wis./West) swished consecutive three-pointers as UWSP regained the lead with five minutes left. The squads again exchanged the lead with UWRF holding a two-point lead with less than a minute to go. Nelson hit his fourth three of the game with just 34.2 left and UWSP prevailed.

The Pointers travel to UW-Whitewater on Wednesday (Feb. 5) at 7:00 p.m. to begin a two-game road trip.