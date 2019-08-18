Nationals match team HR record with 8, rout Brewers 16-8

Washington manager Dave Martinez wanted his team to shake off any ill effects from Saturday's marathon loss to Milwaukee by getting out to a fast start in the series finale.

The Nationals carried out that order to perfection.

The Nationals matched a team record with eight home runs -- including two by Juan Soto -- in a 16-8 rout of the Brewers on Sunday as Washington took two of three from a fellow contender in the NL playoff race.

"I told them early, I said, `Hey let's jump on them early, score first and get on them right away,' and they did that," Martinez said.

Matt Adams and Victor Robles hit back-to-back homers in the first to give the Nationals a 4-0 lead, and Anthony Rendon and Soto did the same in the third as the advantage ballooned to 13-0. Washington has gone for back-to-back homers ten times this season.

"We got started off on such a bad foot," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We give up four in the first, that's a tough way to start. We never got a chance, really."

Soto homered again in the fifth and now has 28 on the year.

Brian Dozier had his first multi-homer game of the season and now has 19 homers this year. Adam Eaton -- who had a two-run triple in the second -- hit his 10th homer in the fifth.

"It's one of those things where today's game is difficult on everybody and we wanted to try and get out there early, get on them early," Eaton said. "We knew it was going to be a slugfest."

Erick Fedde (4-2) won his third consecutive start, allowing four runs on ten hits over five innings and striking out two.

Chase Anderson (5-3) lost for the first time since June 21, allowing a career-high ten runs on nine hits with one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.

Ben Gamel hit a solo homer in the fourth while Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer in the fifth and two-run shot in the ninth. The Brewers have lost four of six while trying to keep pace in both the NL Central and wild card standings.

Washington scored 30 runs in the final two games against Milwaukee but only won Sunday -- falling 15-14 in 14 innings Saturday night after closer Sean Doolittle blew a three-run lead in the ninth. The teams combined to hit 23 homers over the weekend.

