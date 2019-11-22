Mosinee's Swid signs to play golf at Winona State

The fall signing period continues to move along in high school sports.

Mosinee senior Stanford Swid signs his college letter of intent at Mosinee High School in Mosinee, Wis, on November 22, 2019.

In Mosinee, Stanford Swid signed the dotted line to play golf at Winona State University.

"When I went there, the practice facility was really cool,” said Swid. “The indoor practice facility, the coach was really competitive. He wants to win and have a really high national ranking.”

The senior is relieved it's over, but he says he's looking forward to one last season with his friends at Mosinee.

Swid finished 14-over and tied for 24th at last year's state tournament. He's hoping to improve on that, but for now, he's happy that he chose to be a Warrior.

“I talked to the whole team, all of the guys were really cool guys,” said Swid. “We’re bringing in four kids, so there are four seniors that graduated.”

“We'll have four freshman and basically it's all open to anybody. There are five starting spots. We'll have 12 guys on the team, so whoever goes in and plays well will play for the tournaments."