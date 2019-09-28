Mosinee Senior Krause leaves legacy on and off court

The Mosinee volleyball team is a perfect 6-0 in conference play. One of the reasons why is because of senior Aurora Krause.

"Our team wouldn't be the same if she was not on it," Mosinee Head Volleyball Coach Justin Jacobs said.

Aurora has definitely made her presence known on the court, and is on the footsteps of breaking a longstanding record.

“She's on the verge of breaking our all-time block record," Jacobs added.

But stats are one thing that Aurora is not concerned with.

"I wasn't really worried about my stats I was just playing my game," Krause explained.

"It's unbelievable to see someone that age who is so selfless. As an adult I hope that my kids could be that selfless at some point," Jacobs added.

The selflessness has helped the Indians all play on the same page, and Krause knows how important that is.

"I've played the flute since sixth grade. I sit in the second row third chair in," Krause said.

As different as they are, there are moments within her time on the court or in the band that Aurora can find similarities.

"Low brass always has a foundation. I say that seniors can really parallel that as in this is our foundation and we can always build up from here and other players can go up from that," Krause explained.

In whatever ensemble she’s a part of, Aurora is always looking to find a perfect harmony. The best way for her to do that, is to just have fun.

"When we play with happiness and having fun we do our best," Krause said.

"Don't get caught up in the wins and the losses and the stuff like that. Volleyball is supposed to be fun, something you can look back on and have a great experience whether we win or lose. We would like to win, but the family stuff the things with your friends that's what lasts forever," Jacobs added.

