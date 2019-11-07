Mosinee Papermakers excited for 2019-2020 season

Central Wisconsin hockey fans are getting a chance to enjoy hockey in the area with the Mosinee Papermakers.

Mosinee lost the championship game last year and is looking to return this season. But for the players it’s not the scoreboard that gets them exited, but the fans.

"The reason why I love coming down to play is because of the fans engagement from scoring goals or just a scrum in front of the net. They hype us up so much and I look forward to every weekend. So come down with a few friends and just enjoy it. We have lots of fun out here and we love seeing you guys out here. So bring the family on down and enjoy a good game of hockey," assistant captain Mitchell Filipak said.

