Mosinee Basketball prepares for sectional semifinal

The Mosinee boys basketball team has not passed the regional final game since 2006, but they turned that around when they beat Merrill last week.

"Kind of the evolution of taking the next step. Once you have the experience of being there it seems to help a little bit because you go in there and know what to expect going into that game," Mosinee basketball coach Andy Bruess said.

One of the biggest changes the team made was to play selfless basketball.

"Since the playoffs started we decided that we aren't going to play individual basketball. We started playing as a team and giving ourselves open looks," Mosinee Senior Gabe Kohnert added.

The recent change has really elevated the team.

"I think we're definitely playing our best basketball late in the year here, I think our game against Merrill is probably as good as we're capable of playing and that's good enough to be a lot of teams. Hopefully we can continue that again tomorrow night," Coach Bruess explained.

The team has also seen tremendous support from their fans. No matter if the team is home or away, the fans show support every game.

"Even when we went to Merrill we had fans full of students that was cheering us on so we have support wherever we go," Kohnert said.

"We get fan support from our student body, parents, and community. So it was really cool the other night when we won at Merill to see the students storm the court and raise the regional plaque. We haven't had that before, that was fun," Coach Bruess added.

Playoff basketball is always win or go home, so Mosinee knows the stakes going into Thursday's game.

"We don't want you to be nervous we want you to play loose, give everything you got because this is it. This is your last game, if you lose this one we don't get to come back," Coach Bruess explained.

"We want to beat Hortonville and get to that sectional final. Be the first team to ever get to the sectional final in Mosinee history, we want to be that team," Kohnert added.

Mosinee plays against Hortonville tomorrow night at 7:00 PM at Wausau East.