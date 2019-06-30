Middleton says he will return to Bucks, Lopez reportedly to follow

As NBA free agency officially began at 6 p.m. Eastern time, two of the Bucks free agents quickly have decided they will return to Milwaukee.

Khris Middleton wrote in a piece on ESPN that he will return to Milwaukee. ESPN reports that the contract will be for five years and $178 million, saving the Bucks around $12 million on the max-contract Middleton was eligible for.

ESPN also reports that Brook Lopez will also re-sign with the Bucks on a four-year $52 million contract. Lopez was a key three-point shooter and paint defender for the Bucks in his first season in Milwaukee.

The Bucks now wait for a decision on restricted free-agent guard Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon is a restricted free agent, meaning the Bucks can match any contract he signs. He's expected to be heavily sought-after on the open market.